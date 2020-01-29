Rawalpindi Police busted Intra-provincial dacoit gang

The police arrested Intra-provincial dacoit gang in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan here on Wednesday, police spokesman informed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The police arrested Intra-provincial dacoit gang in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan here on Wednesday, police spokesman informed.

A team of Gujar Khan police busted a notorious intra-provincial dacoit "Manga Gang" by arresting five active members and recovered electronic, batteries, motors, cash and stolen goods worth in million of rupees from their possession.

The police also recovered vehicle used in crime.

In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the gang conducted robberies at night time.

The dacoits were identified as Manga Khan (ring leader), Tariq Aziz, Muhammad Jamshed, Muhammad Pervaiz and Zulfiqar Baku.

The police registered separate cases against them and further investigations were in progress.