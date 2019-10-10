UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Police Busted Mobile Snatcher Gang

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:25 PM

Rawalpindi Police busted mobile snatcher gang

Police on Thursday busted a two-member gang of mobile snatchers and recovered mugged mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Police on Thursday busted a two-member gang of mobile snatchers and recovered mugged mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman.

The arrested were identified as Sharon and Asif while separate cases have been registered against both of them.

Police say that the gang used to snatch mobiles from the citizens at gunpoint.

SP Potohar Syed Ali appreciated the performance of Saddar Barooni police station for arresting the gang of mobile snatchers.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Saddar From

Recent Stories

Ahmed, Sajid, Zulfiqar contribute in victories for ..

2 minutes ago

Al Rumaithi leads UAE delegation in GCC Supreme Mi ..

11 minutes ago

Tom Harrison and Warren Deutrom feature in the six ..

17 minutes ago

Indian action in IOK tantamount to attack on Pakis ..

21 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan and Carrefour Pakistan join hands for ..

23 minutes ago

Trump Confirms Senior Al-Qaeda Terrorist Al-Asiri ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.