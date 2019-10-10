Rawalpindi Police Busted Mobile Snatcher Gang
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:25 PM
Police on Thursday busted a two-member gang of mobile snatchers and recovered mugged mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman
The arrested were identified as Sharon and Asif while separate cases have been registered against both of them.
Police say that the gang used to snatch mobiles from the citizens at gunpoint.
SP Potohar Syed Ali appreciated the performance of Saddar Barooni police station for arresting the gang of mobile snatchers.