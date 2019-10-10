Rawalpindi Police busted mobile snatcher gang

Police on Thursday busted a two-member gang of mobile snatchers and recovered mugged mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : Police on Thursday busted a two-member gang of mobile snatchers and recovered mugged mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman.

The arrested were identified as Sharon and Asif while separate cases have been registered against both of them.

Police say that the gang used to snatch mobiles from the citizens at gunpoint.

SP Potohar Syed Ali appreciated the performance of Saddar Barooni police station for arresting the gang of mobile snatchers.