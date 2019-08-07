Rawalpindi police capable enough to fight with crimes

The CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana issued orders to conduct search operations at the suspected locations throughout the district and a flag march ahead of Eid ul Adha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana issued orders to conduct search operations at the suspected locations throughout the district and a flag march ahead of Eid ul Adha.

This was told by City Police Officer DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana while presiding over a high-level meeting attended by SSP Operation Syed Ali Akbar, SSP Investigation Mohammad Faisal, SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali and SP Rawal Akram Khan Niazi.

The search operation would be overseen by SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal and the operations would be based on certified information to make its successful.

The CPO said the persons using Blue/Mercury lights on their private vehicles would be arrested and case would be filed against them. He said Rawalpindi police was capable enough to deal with the anti-social and anti-law elements.