Rawalpindi Police Capture 9 Criminals

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police, during its actions against criminals on Friday, captured 10 accused including drug peddlers, liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners.

According to a police spokesman, six accused were held with more than 6 kilograms charas. The Saddar Baruni Police recovered 1.7 kg charas from accused Saqib, while the Wah Saddar Police arrested the accused Arsalan Siddique with 1.42 kg of the contraband item and the Banni Police nabbed accused Amjad Noor with 1.

303 kg charas.

Likewise, the New Town and Ganjmandi Police recovered 560 grams charas each from accused Nazakat and Ehsan respectively, while the City Police arrested accused Zohaib with 540 grams of contraband item.

Similarly, the Sadiqabad Police netted accused Sajid for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition, Abdul Rehman with 15 litres of liquor. The Mandra Police also held accused Shahzeb with a 30 bore pistol and ammunition, while Bani Police recovered 5 litres of liquor from Bilal.

