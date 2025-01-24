Rawalpindi Police Capture 9 Criminals
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police, during its actions against criminals on Friday, captured 10 accused including drug peddlers, liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners.
According to a police spokesman, six accused were held with more than 6 kilograms charas. The Saddar Baruni Police recovered 1.7 kg charas from accused Saqib, while the Wah Saddar Police arrested the accused Arsalan Siddique with 1.42 kg of the contraband item and the Banni Police nabbed accused Amjad Noor with 1.
303 kg charas.
Likewise, the New Town and Ganjmandi Police recovered 560 grams charas each from accused Nazakat and Ehsan respectively, while the City Police arrested accused Zohaib with 540 grams of contraband item.
Similarly, the Sadiqabad Police netted accused Sajid for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition, Abdul Rehman with 15 litres of liquor. The Mandra Police also held accused Shahzeb with a 30 bore pistol and ammunition, while Bani Police recovered 5 litres of liquor from Bilal.
Recent Stories
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment
ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..
Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus
ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year
Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral
ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair
Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival
Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..
OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Aafia Siddiqui's mercy appeal rejected in US: IHC told7 minutes ago
-
Doctors being given interest-free loans: health minister7 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police capture 9 criminals7 minutes ago
-
ATC disposes of bail pleas of 11 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case7 minutes ago
-
DC Central’s visit to check prices of essential commodities17 minutes ago
-
Court awards 9 years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler17 minutes ago
-
Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus18 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather to persist across Pakistan: PMD27 minutes ago
-
170 vehicles of tinted classes removed in Quetta27 minutes ago
-
Necessary steps underway to provide clean environment to Lahorites27 minutes ago
-
Alia Hamza moves IHC for cases details27 minutes ago
-
Minister directs steps to address staff shortage in colleges37 minutes ago