Rawalpindi Police catches proclaimed offenders.

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested two proclaimed offenders from different parts of the city on a tip from sources

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested two proclaimed offenders from different parts of the city on a tip from sources.

According to the police spokesman, Rawat police held proclaimed offender identified as Muhammad Afzal who was wanted by police since 2019.

Similarly, R.

A Bazaar police arrested proclaimed offender Attique Ahmed on charges of cheque dishonor from 2018.

Police registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against the anti social elements and must be punished severely.