Rawalpindi Police Conduct 271 Search Operations To Net Criminals

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Rawalpindi Police conduct 271 search operations to net criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi district police have conducted 271 search operations in different areas of the district to net criminals in last eight months.

According to a police spokesman, this year, police while conducting 271 operations searched 21,818 houses and 701 hotels while 62,389 persons were also interrogated besides registration of 113 FIRs against the lawbreakers.

As many as 143 accused arrested during search operations were sent behind bars, he added.

The spokesman informed that the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders on thedirectives of City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas are regularly beingconducted in seven Tehsils of the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

