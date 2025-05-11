Rawalpindi Police Conduct Crackdown On Liquor Suppliers, 4 Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have launched a crackdown following arrest of four liquor suppliers and recovered a large quantity of liquor from their possessions.
According to police spokesman, operations were carried out in the areas of Pirwadhai, Taxila, and Saddar Wah.
During the operation, police have recovered 35 liters of liquor and 30 bottles of branded liquor from the suspects.
Cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations are underway.
Divisional SPs commended police teams and said the police are taking strict action to stop the supply of liquor and eliminate this illegal activity from the region.
