Rawalpindi Police conduct search operation in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday carried out a search operation in different areas to register the tenancy records of houses, shops, tenants, hotels, junkyards and individuals.

According to the police spokesman, the local police, Elite Force, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operation in the areas of Naseerabad, Civil Lines, Taxila, Chauntra and Ratta Amral police stations.

Some 178 houses, 107 shops, tenancy records of 14 tenants, four hotels, one junkyard and more than 300 individuals were registered in the search operation.

The aim of the search operations being conducted under the National Action Plan was to root out criminal elements, the spokesperson said.