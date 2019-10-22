UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Police Conduct Search Operation In Rata Amral Area

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:19 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The police on Tuesday carried out search operation in Rata Amral and adjoining areas and no arrest was made during the operation.

According to police spokesman, the police checked 28 hotels, 90 shops and interrogated 300 persons.

Besides police officials, law enforcement personnel, Special branch, Elite force and ladies police took part in the operation.

The search operation was carried out on instructions of City Police Officer Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana.

