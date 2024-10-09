Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Conduct Search Operations, Hold 4 Violators Of Tenancy Act

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday carried out search operations in different areas of the city and arrested four violators of Tenancy Act.

According to a police spokesman, under the directives of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, the search operations were conducted in Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, New Town, Westridge, Airport, R A Bazaar, Dhamyal and Civil Lines.

The heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials participated in the operation.

During the operations, the police searched many houses and collected data of tenants.

Four suspects, including Muhammad Shabbir, Farhatullah, Muhammad Bashir and Abdul Quddus, were held for violating Tenancy Act in Pirwadhai area.

The spokesman said the objective of search operations was to keep an eye on criminal elements.

