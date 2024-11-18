Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday conducted search operations in different areas of the district, including Taxila, R A Bazaar, Westridge, Race Course, Civil Lines and Wah Cantt and others.

According to a police spokesman, the personnel of respective police stations, Elite Force, and Special Branch participated in the search operations.

A total of 228 houses and 81 shops were searched while identity of over 300 citizens was verified, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police - Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar, in a statement, said the search operations to nab criminal elements would continue.

Meanwhile, the Wah Cantt Police arrested an accused involved in aerial firing. The accused was identified as Muhammad Tayyab.