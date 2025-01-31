Rawalpindi Police Conduct Search Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Search operations were conducted in different areas of Ratta Amral, Ganjmandi, Pirwadhai and City police stations on Friday.
During the operations, a total of 59 houses, 46 shops and 124 citizens' data were checked, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
Personnel of District Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Lady Police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operations.
The spokesman said the search operations being undertaken on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, were aimed at nabbing criminal elements hiding in residential areas.
