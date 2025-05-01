Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Conduct Search Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday carried out search operations in different areas on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani.

During the operations, conducted in the areas of Race Course, Civil Lines, Naseerabad and Pirwadhai police stations, some 140 houses, 63 shops, tenancy records of 20 tenants and more than 130 individual citizens were checked, a police spokesman said.

Along with the police, other law enforcement agencies also participated in the search operations.

“The aim of the search operations is to keep a close watch on criminal and law-breaking elements,” the spokesman said.

The Rawalpindi Police, he said,”are always busy in protecting the lives and property of citizens and maintaining law and order”.

