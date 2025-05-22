Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Conduct Search Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday conducted search operations in different areas aiming to root out criminal elements.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were carried out in the areas of Civil Lines, Taxila, Wah Saddar, Jatli, Kallar Syedan, Chakri, Gujar Khan, Kahuta, Rawat and Chontra police stations.

Local police, Elite Force, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operations.

A total of 68 houses, 60 shops and 343 individuals were checked during the operations.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Government delegation concludes France v ..

Abu Dhabi Government delegation concludes France visit after Global Water Summit ..

10 seconds ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 4th Make it in ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 4th Make it in the Emirates

21 seconds ago
 Digital Readiness Retreat discusses future governm ..

Digital Readiness Retreat discusses future government digital models

43 seconds ago
 FAB supports UAE industry with AED10 billion total ..

FAB supports UAE industry with AED10 billion total commitment in partnership wit ..

16 minutes ago
 Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, b ..

Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, battery energy storage systems ..

30 minutes ago
 Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community c ..

Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community centre as first project under L ..

30 minutes ago
AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..

AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to ..

Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE ..

46 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineer ..

EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Fire ..

1 hour ago
 Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins to ..

Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-brea ..

Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan