Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday conducted search operations in different areas aiming to root out criminal elements.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were carried out in the areas of Civil Lines, Taxila, Wah Saddar, Jatli, Kallar Syedan, Chakri, Gujar Khan, Kahuta, Rawat and Chontra police stations.

Local police, Elite Force, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operations.

A total of 68 houses, 60 shops and 343 individuals were checked during the operations.