Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Conduct Search Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday conducted search operations in different areas to root out criminal elements.

The details of 64 houses, 60 shops, two hotels and more than 250 individuals were registered in the search operations carried out on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani in the areas of City, Race Course and Civil Lines police stations.

Personnel of local police, Elite Force, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operations.

The search operations would continue under the National Action Plan, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Recent Stories

National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launc ..

National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..

37 minutes ago
 Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate o ..

Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in Augus ..

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2 ..

Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event

51 minutes ago
 UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on in ..

UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..

52 minutes ago
 ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trad ..

ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member

52 minutes ago
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli air ..

Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours

52 minutes ago
 Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan ..

Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..

1 hour ago
 PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration b ..

PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8

1 hour ago
 Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG ta ..

Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 ..

Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit

1 hour ago
 NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariff ..

NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan