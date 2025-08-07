Rawalpindi Police Conduct Search Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday conducted search operations in different areas to root out criminal elements.
The details of 64 houses, 60 shops, two hotels and more than 250 individuals were registered in the search operations carried out on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani in the areas of City, Race Course and Civil Lines police stations.
Personnel of local police, Elite Force, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operations.
The search operations would continue under the National Action Plan, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
