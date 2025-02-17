Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations in Potohar Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday conducted search operations in different police stations of Potohar Division to check the tenancy record of houses, tenants and individuals.

Personnel of local police including lady police, Elite Force and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operations in the limits of Morgah and Westridge police stations.

A total of 71 houses, 17 shops and record of more than 100 individual citizens were checked, a police spokesman said.