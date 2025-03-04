Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations in various areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday carried out search operations in various areas of the district.

The search operations were conducted in the areas of Ratta Amral, City, Civil Lines, Race Course, R A Bazaar, Westridge, Taxila, Dhamial, Sadar Bairuni, Chountra, Chakri, Jatli and Kallar Sayedan police stations.

During the operations, the data of citizens including houses, tenants, shops, junkyards, warehouses were checked.

Along with the police, other law enforcement agencies also participated in the search operations.

“The aim of the search operations is to keep a close watch on criminal and law-breaking elements,” a police spokesman said.The Rawalpindi Police, he said, were always busy protecting the lives and property of citizens and establishing law and order.