Rawalpindi Police Conduct Search Operations In Different Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday carried out search operations in different areas with the aim to keep a close watch on criminal and law-breaking elements.

The search operations were conducted on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani in the areas of Pirwadhai, Ganjmandi, City and Ratta Amral police stations, a police spokesman said.

Along with the police, other law enforcement agencies also participated in the search operations.

During the operations, a total of 81 houses, 94 shops and the data of over 150 citizens were checked.

