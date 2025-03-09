Rawalpindi Police Conduct Search Operations In Different Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday carried out search operations in different areas with the aim to keep a close watch on criminal and law-breaking elements.
The search operations were conducted on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani in the areas of Pirwadhai, Ganjmandi, City and Ratta Amral police stations, a police spokesman said.
Along with the police, other law enforcement agencies also participated in the search operations.
During the operations, a total of 81 houses, 94 shops and the data of over 150 citizens were checked.
