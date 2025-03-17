Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Conduct Search Operations In Various Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2025 | 08:26 PM

Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations in various areas

The Rawalpindi Police on Monday conducted search operations in different areas of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday conducted search operations in different areas of the district.

During the operations in the areas of Airport, Civil Lines, Race Course and Wah Saddar police stations, houses, shops, tenants, junkyards and citizens' records were checked, the police spokesman said.

Along with the police, personnel of other law enforcement agencies also participated in the search operations.

A total of 95 houses, 73 shops, records of 10 tenants, two junkyards and more than 300 individual records were checked in the search operations.

The spokesman said the aim of the search operations was to keep a close watch on criminal and law-breaking elements.

