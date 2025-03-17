Rawalpindi Police Conduct Search Operations In Various Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2025 | 08:26 PM
The Rawalpindi Police on Monday conducted search operations in different areas of the district
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday conducted search operations in different areas of the district.
During the operations in the areas of Airport, Civil Lines, Race Course and Wah Saddar police stations, houses, shops, tenants, junkyards and citizens' records were checked, the police spokesman said.
Along with the police, personnel of other law enforcement agencies also participated in the search operations.
A total of 95 houses, 73 shops, records of 10 tenants, two junkyards and more than 300 individual records were checked in the search operations.
The spokesman said the aim of the search operations was to keep a close watch on criminal and law-breaking elements.
Recent Stories
Is Virat Kohli going to withdraw T20I retirement?
Belarus to adopt housing construction program for 2026-2030 soon
Gujar Khan Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double murder case
Anti-dengue spray conducted at CPWB center
Over 144,000 family capital deposits opened in Belarus
Commissioner Karachi reviews campaign against profiteering during Ramazan
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations in various areas
Pakistan to boost exports to $60 Bln in 5 years: Jam Kamal
SCCI calls clearance of stranded containers at Azakhel dryport
Targeted killings part of broader conspiracy: JI leader
Sewerage and water supply to be improved in FDA City: FDA DG
Supporters, voters hail facilities during elections at NPC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gujar Khan Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double murder case5 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue spray conducted at CPWB center5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews campaign against profiteering during Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations in various areas50 seconds ago
-
Targeted killings part of broader conspiracy: JI leader54 seconds ago
-
Sewerage and water supply to be improved in FDA City: FDA DG56 seconds ago
-
Supporters, voters hail facilities during elections at NPC8 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt committed to protect rights of minorities: Sukhdev8 minutes ago
-
PTI worker remanded to FIA for 3 days over Jaffar Express social media posts26 minutes ago
-
RCCI lauds PM Shahbaz for engaging business stakeholders26 minutes ago
-
Rally holds in Solidarity with Jaffar Express Terrorist Attack Victims and Armed Forces26 minutes ago
-
DIG chairs meeting on motorway protective fencing26 minutes ago