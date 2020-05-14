Rawalpindi Police conducted flag march

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police conducted a flag march, started from Police Line and after marching on the important roads of city culminated at the same point, informed a police spokesman here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt(R) Anwar Ul Haq while SSP Operation Tariq Walliat SPs, DSPs, SHOs, elite force and police personnel participated in flag March.

The main objective to hold flag march was to make ensure security on Youme Ali and to maintain peace SSP Operation said that it is the prime responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.