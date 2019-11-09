UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Police Conducts Flag March

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 05:35 PM

Rawalpindi Police conducts flag march

Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana, the Rawalpindi police conducted a flag march in different parts of the city aiming to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during Edi Milaad un Nabi (PBUH)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana, the Rawalpindi police conducted a flag march in different parts of the city aiming to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during Edi Milaad un Nabi (PBUH).

The flag march was conducted under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Tariq Waliyat and was participated by Muhafaz squads, Elite Force squads,City Traffic police (CTP) and Dolphin Force.

The march started from Police Line and culminated at the same point after marching on the city roads including routes of Eid Milaad un Nabi processions.

According to a police spokesman, flag march was conducted to show preparations of police and other law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order, maintain peace and counter any challenge in the city.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Law And Order Traffic Rawalpindi Same March From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Assumes Guard Duties At Mausoleum Of ..

4 minutes ago

4.1 km and 72 years: Sikhs finally make it to thei ..

2 minutes ago

All set to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) acro ..

2 minutes ago

Imran Khan won the hearts with love: Navjot Sidhu

20 minutes ago

Iran Justifies Decision to Not Let IAEA Inspector ..

21 minutes ago

Ukraine foes begin pullback in war-torn east: army ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.