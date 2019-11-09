Rawalpindi Police conducts flag march

Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana, the Rawalpindi police conducted a flag march in different parts of the city aiming to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during Edi Milaad un Nabi (PBUH)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana, the Rawalpindi police conducted a flag march in different parts of the city aiming to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during Edi Milaad un Nabi (PBUH).

The flag march was conducted under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Tariq Waliyat and was participated by Muhafaz squads, Elite Force squads,City Traffic police (CTP) and Dolphin Force.

The march started from Police Line and culminated at the same point after marching on the city roads including routes of Eid Milaad un Nabi processions.

According to a police spokesman, flag march was conducted to show preparations of police and other law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order, maintain peace and counter any challenge in the city.