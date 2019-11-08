UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Police Conducts Search Operation, 7 Suspects Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:58 PM

The police carried out a search operation in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station and its adjoining areas here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The police carried out a search operation in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station and its adjoining areas here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was supervised by the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Imran khan.

The police, elite force and other LEAs rounded up seven suspects who were identified as Sultan Mehmood, Saanap Gul, Muhammad Shehzad, Muhammad Waseem, Abdul Waheed, Ghulam Rasool and Fida Hussain.

The police registered case against them under relevant act while further investigations were underway.

The operation was conducted on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (r) Muhammad Faisal Rana to maintain law and order, the spokesman added.

