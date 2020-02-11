Rawalpindi Police conducts search operation, arrest 5 Suspects

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The police carried out a search operation in the jurisdiction of City Police Station and its adjoining areas here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was supervised by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

During the operation, 70 houses, 7 tenants were searched while the data of 789 persons was collected.

The police, elite force and other LEAs held five suspects and recovered 3000 grams of Charas, 1 box of bullet 12 bore, 10 liter liquor, a pistol and ammunition from their possession.

The police registered a cases against the accused while further investigations were underway.

The operation was conducted on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (r) Muhammad Faisal Rana to maintain law and order, the spokesman added.