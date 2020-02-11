UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Police Conducts Search Operation, Arrest 5 Suspects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 08:06 PM

Rawalpindi Police conducts search operation, arrest 5 Suspects

The police carried out a search operation in the jurisdiction of City Police Station and its adjoining areas here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The police carried out a search operation in the jurisdiction of City Police Station and its adjoining areas here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was supervised by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

During the operation, 70 houses, 7 tenants were searched while the data of 789 persons was collected.

The police, elite force and other LEAs held five suspects and recovered 3000 grams of Charas, 1 box of bullet 12 bore, 10 liter liquor, a pistol and ammunition from their possession.

The police registered a cases against the accused while further investigations were underway.

The operation was conducted on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (r) Muhammad Faisal Rana to maintain law and order, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station From

Recent Stories

UAEU allocates AED70 million to scientific researc ..

26 minutes ago

People’s economic rights must not be compromised

32 minutes ago

PM rejects proposal for increase in prices of gas ..

51 minutes ago

Sindh Minister visits Malir Press Club

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Rangers Sindh hand over recovered items t ..

5 minutes ago

China virus death toll passes 1,000, WHO warns of ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.