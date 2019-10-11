Rawalpindi Police conducts search operation,1 suspects held in Rawalpindi

City police carried out a search operation in the jurisdiction of race course police station and its adjoining areas here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :City police carried out a search operation in the jurisdiction of race course police station and its adjoining areas here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was supervised by Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali.

During the operation, 125 houses, 26 tenants were searched while the data of 320 persons were collected.

Police, elite force and other LEAs rounded up one suspect who was identified as Adeel Akram and recovered 9mm pistol with 6 rounds from his possession.

Police have registered a case against him while further investigations were underway.

The operation was conducted on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (r) Muhammad Faisal Rana to maintain law and order, the spokesman said.