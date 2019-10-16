UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Police Confiscate 200 Kites, 50 String Rolls During Operation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:13 PM

Rawalpindi Police confiscate 200 kites, 50 string rolls during operation

Police carried out an operation and arrested a kite seller while confiscating 200 kites, 50 string rolls here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Police carried out an operation and arrested a kite seller while confiscating 200 kites, 50 string rolls here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, the operation was conducted on the special directives of City Police Officer CPO Capt.

Muhammad Faisal Rana.

CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and added that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He said that there was ban imposed on kite flying and Station House Officer would be responsible for the violation of the ban in their beats.

