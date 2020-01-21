Rawalpindi Police confiscated huge quantity of firecrackers

The city police recovered huge quantity of firecrackers, informed the police spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The city police recovered huge quantity of firecrackers, informed the police spokesman here on Tuesday.

As per detail, the Ganjmandi police raided at a godown located in Nankari Bazaar and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers.

The police arrested eight persons identified as Asif Iqbal, Muzmil, Ikram, Jahangir, Tayyab, Anjum, Sikander and Imran from the spot.

Separate cases were registered against the accused while the recovered material had been confiscated, he added.

The operation was carried out on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, he said adding that no one would be allowed to play the lives of the innocent people and the firecrackers business would be crushed with full force.

It is pertinent to mention here that the illegal business of fireworks had caused huge loss in terms of human lives and finance.