UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Police Confiscated Huge Quantity Of Firecrackers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 09:25 PM

Rawalpindi Police confiscated huge quantity of firecrackers

The city police recovered huge quantity of firecrackers, informed the police spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The city police recovered huge quantity of firecrackers, informed the police spokesman here on Tuesday.

As per detail, the Ganjmandi police raided at a godown located in Nankari Bazaar and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers.

The police arrested eight persons identified as Asif Iqbal, Muzmil, Ikram, Jahangir, Tayyab, Anjum, Sikander and Imran from the spot.

Separate cases were registered against the accused while the recovered material had been confiscated, he added.

The operation was carried out on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, he said adding that no one would be allowed to play the lives of the innocent people and the firecrackers business would be crushed with full force.

It is pertinent to mention here that the illegal business of fireworks had caused huge loss in terms of human lives and finance.

Related Topics

Police Business From

Recent Stories

Madugalle named ICC match referee for Bangladesh T ..

9 minutes ago

SEC adopts mechanism for announcing events of the ..

46 minutes ago

Bangladesh to arrive in Lahore on Wednesday evenin ..

47 minutes ago

Op-Ed: &#039;Safety, security and nonproliferation ..

2 hours ago

PIA starts five new flight routes to Sharjah, Al A ..

6 minutes ago

Asad felicitates govt, opposition on CEC's appoint ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.