Rawalpindi Police continue awareness drive about kite flying

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday continued the public awareness drive regarding the prevention and harmful effects of kite flying and aerial firing, besides conducting operations against kite sellers across the district.

On the instructions of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, an awareness walk to sensitize the public about bad impacts of kite flying particularly on the youth and aerial firing was also organized in the limits of Cantt Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the Chontra Police arrested an accused Idrees with 135 kites and 13 strings, while the Ganjmandi Police nabbed two accused Rafael and Haider Ali on the recovery of 90 kites.

During the awareness walk, which passed through different areas of the Cantt Police Station, pamphlets regarding the prevention and harmful effects of kite flying and aerial firing were distributed.

A large number of citizens, including police officers and Anjuman Tajran members, participated in the awareness walk.

The police officers also gave awareness lectures in various educational institutions in the areas of City and Waris Khan police stations to prevent kite flying and aerial firing.

Through the pamphlets and lectures, it was informed that kite flying had been declared a non-bailable offence, punishable by imprisonment for 3 to 7 years.

“Legal action will also be taken against the owners of the roofs from which kite flying and aerial firing are done,” it was warned.

Parents were urged to keep an eye on their children and prevent them from kite flying.