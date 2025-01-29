Rawalpindi Police Continue Awareness Drive About Kite Flying
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday continued the public awareness drive regarding the prevention and harmful effects of kite flying and aerial firing, besides conducting operations against kite sellers across the district.
On the instructions of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, an awareness walk to sensitize the public about bad impacts of kite flying particularly on the youth and aerial firing was also organized in the limits of Cantt Police Station.
According to a police spokesman, the Chontra Police arrested an accused Idrees with 135 kites and 13 strings, while the Ganjmandi Police nabbed two accused Rafael and Haider Ali on the recovery of 90 kites.
During the awareness walk, which passed through different areas of the Cantt Police Station, pamphlets regarding the prevention and harmful effects of kite flying and aerial firing were distributed.
A large number of citizens, including police officers and Anjuman Tajran members, participated in the awareness walk.
The police officers also gave awareness lectures in various educational institutions in the areas of City and Waris Khan police stations to prevent kite flying and aerial firing.
Through the pamphlets and lectures, it was informed that kite flying had been declared a non-bailable offence, punishable by imprisonment for 3 to 7 years.
“Legal action will also be taken against the owners of the roofs from which kite flying and aerial firing are done,” it was warned.
Parents were urged to keep an eye on their children and prevent them from kite flying.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Police continue awareness drive about kite flying6 minutes ago
-
Car show to be held on Feb 27 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi calls for healthier lifestyles to combat rising heart disease rates7 minutes ago
-
Police solve blind murder case, brother arrested17 minutes ago
-
Chief Executive PCP takes patients to Bagh Naran27 minutes ago
-
Empowering future leaders: UAP hosts workshop on nutrition in emergencies36 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter arrested in Gujar Khan, 9 motorcycles recovered37 minutes ago
-
'Turkish University Fair 2025' opens doors for students, strengthening ties37 minutes ago
-
Trial in military courts; record produced before SC47 minutes ago
-
NUTECH launches admission awareness campaign in Multan, Bahawalpur47 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on price hike: ICT admin arrests 6 shopkeepers, vendors47 minutes ago
-
Pictures of professional beggars shared for public awareness47 minutes ago