Rawalpindi Police Continue Campaign Against Unfit Vehicles
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police continued its campaign against unfit public service vehicles (PSVs) and impounded a total of 1,025 PSVs) so far.
During the crackdown initiated some 58 days ago on the orders of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, challans were also issued to owners and drivers of 8,620 vehicles, besides recovery of fines of over Rs 9.
3 million, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
He said a total of 706 drivers were fined for not having valid licenses, while licenses of 27 others were cancelled for irresponsible driving.
Some 52 cases were registered against drivers and vehicle owners, he added.
APP/mwc-ihn
