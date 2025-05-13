Rawalpindi Police continue crackdown against drug dealers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) In line with Chief Minister Punjab's vision of a drug-free province, Rawalpindi Police have intensified their action against drug dealers.

According to police spokesman, police teams have arrested three drug dealers in separate operations and recovered 15.5 kilogram drugs from their possession.

The arrests were made during separate operations carried out in the jurisdictions of Pirwadhai and Kallar Syedan police stations.

The campaign is part of a broader effort to eliminate drugs from society.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani stated that eradicating drugs is a top priority, and all necessary measures are being taken to protect the youth from this menace.

He vowed to continue strict action against those involved in drug trafficking across the district.