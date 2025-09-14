Rawalpindi Police Continue Crackdown Against Liquor, 12 Arrested, 110 Liters Seized
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) In a recent crackdown against illegal liquor, Rawalpindi Police have arrested 12 liquor suppliers and recovered 110 liters of liquor during various operations across the city.
According to police, Civil Lines Police led the operation by arresting 7 liquor suppliers and confiscated 70 liters of liquor. Similarly, Ganjmandi Police detained 2 liquor dealers and recovered 20 liters.
Meanwhile, Sadiqabad Police arrested supplier with 10 liters of liquor.
Additionally, Westridge Police held another supplier with 5 liters.
Bani Police also apprehended liquor supplier and seized 5 liters of liquor.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs commended police teams said that such operations will be continued as part of their ongoing campaign to eliminate illegal businesses from society.
