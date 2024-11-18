Rawalpindi Police Continue Operation Against Unfit Vehicles
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 07:02 PM
The Police on Monday continued their operation against unfit public service vehicles and impounded some 1,822 vehicles during the last 84 days
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Police on Monday continued their operation against unfit public service vehicles and impounded some 1,822 vehicles during the last 84 days.
Besides the fitness and route permits of vehicles, the licences of drivers were also checked, a police spokesman said.
He said some 11,257 vehicles were challaned along with imposition of a total fine of Rs 10.2 million for violating the law, while legal action was taken against 911 drivers who were driving without a license.
The licenses of 28 drivers guilty of negligence were also cancelled, and 52 cases were registered against the drivers and owners of public service vehicles, he added.
Recent Stories
Court extends interim bail of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
ICT Police nab 2 snatcher gang members in Sihala
Police submits final report of cases against PTI founder
DC Abbottabad reviews CM KP public agenda progress
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to celebrate Women Entrepreneurship Day on Nov ..
Anti-smog symposium calls for sustainable solution
CCP approves 50% acquisition of Total Parco by Gunvor Group
PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people's ..
5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg drugs recovered
Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters
DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes
KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week-2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court extends interim bail of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi4 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab 2 snatcher gang members in Sihala4 minutes ago
-
Police submits final report of cases against PTI founder4 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad reviews CM KP public agenda progress14 minutes ago
-
Anti-smog symposium calls for sustainable solution14 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people's children: Azma Bokha ..19 minutes ago
-
5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg drugs recovered19 minutes ago
-
Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters19 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes18 minutes ago
-
FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, commercial properties19 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed19 minutes ago
-
Profiteers fined in Faisalabad18 minutes ago