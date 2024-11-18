Rawalpindi Police continue operation against unfit vehicles

The Police on Monday continued their operation against unfit public service vehicles and impounded some 1,822 vehicles during the last 84 days

Besides the fitness and route permits of vehicles, the licences of drivers were also checked, a police spokesman said.

He said some 11,257 vehicles were challaned along with imposition of a total fine of Rs 10.2 million for violating the law, while legal action was taken against 911 drivers who were driving without a license.

The licenses of 28 drivers guilty of negligence were also cancelled, and 52 cases were registered against the drivers and owners of public service vehicles, he added.