Rawalpindi Police Crack Down On Animal Cruelty In Pet Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi Police, along with the Wildlife Department and Assistant Commissioner City, carried out a major operation against animal cruelty at the Pet Market on Alam Khan Road, Rawalpindi, informed police spokesman.
During the raid, police registered 03 cases and arrested 04 shopkeepers for keeping animals in pathetic conditions.
Four cats, four dogs, ten pigeons, and one rabbit all were found in weak and sick who were immediately rescued.
Four shops were also sealed for keeping animals in small, dirty cages without food or water.
This action is part of Punjab Police’s wider campaign to protect animals, supported by the Police Animal Rescue Center (PARC) in Rawalpindi. The center rescues, treats, and cares for abused animals. Police urged citizens to report cruelty cases by calling helpline 15 or PARC’s number 051-5538833.
