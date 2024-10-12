Rawalpindi Police Deploy 3500 Personnel During SCO Summit
October 12, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi police have completed the security arrangements for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, scheduled on 15 to 16 October in Islamabad.
As many as 3500 personnel would perform their duties for the much important international forum while around 700 officers and traffic wardens will be deployed to maintain traffic flow.
According to police spokesman, the police mobiles, elite force, and the dolphin force have been deployed for patrolling in the key areas, and snipers will be deployed on rooftops surrounding sensitive movement areas during the summit.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasized that foolproof security would be ensured for the international event.
"Section 144 has already been imposed throughout Rawalpindi, ban on illegal gatherings and double riding on motorbikes will be prohibited", he said.
He also expressed appreciation for the cooperation of traders and local organizations in this regard.
He urged citizens to cooperate with police to comply with security measures and to ensure public safety during the summit.
"The protection of life and property, along with maintaining law and order is the top priority", he added.
