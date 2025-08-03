Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Detain 4 Outlaws In Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Rawalpindi police detain 4 outlaws in operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have arrested four outlaws and recovered liquor, arms, and ammunition during separate operations carried out in various areas of the city.

According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad Police held supplier and seized 10 liters of liquor from his possession.

In a similar operation, Wah Cantt Police also detained another liquor supplier and recovered 10 liters of liquor.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai and Rawat Police each arrested one suspect and recovered illegal arms and ammunition.

All suspects have been booked in separate cases.

Divisional SP said that strict action will continue against those involved in carrying liquor and illegal weapons, adding that no one will be allowed to violate rule of law.

Recent Stories

Belgium stops sheltering asylum seekers protected ..

Belgium stops sheltering asylum seekers protected by other EU countries

17 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exh ..

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30

15 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement

30 minutes ago
 Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito d ..

Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo

30 minutes ago
 Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors ..

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..

56 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima b ..

General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative

60 minutes ago
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

1 hour ago
 KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 poin ..

KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch re ..

World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency

1 hour ago
 Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incurs ..

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..

2 hours ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

2 hours ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan