Rawalpindi Police Detain 4 Outlaws In Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have arrested four outlaws and recovered liquor, arms, and ammunition during separate operations carried out in various areas of the city.
According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad Police held supplier and seized 10 liters of liquor from his possession.
In a similar operation, Wah Cantt Police also detained another liquor supplier and recovered 10 liters of liquor.
Meanwhile, Pirwadhai and Rawat Police each arrested one suspect and recovered illegal arms and ammunition.
All suspects have been booked in separate cases.
Divisional SP said that strict action will continue against those involved in carrying liquor and illegal weapons, adding that no one will be allowed to violate rule of law.
