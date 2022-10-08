UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Police Devise Foolproof Security Plan For Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi (PBUH)

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Rawalpindi police devise foolproof security plan for Eid ul Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on Saturday devised a comprehensive plan to ensure security on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated on Oct 9 Sunday.

The police have issued foolproof security plan on the eve of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), a police spokesman said.

Under the security plan, more than 5800 cops and police officers would be deployed to ensure security of main Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession.

He informed that City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari had directed the SHOs to ensure law and order in their respective areas and make all-out efforts to provide security cover to the processions to be taken out at local level. Total 123 Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions to be taken out in Rawalpindi district on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal, he added.

Police would utilize all available resources to provide foolproof security to the processions on 12 Rabi ul Awal, he said.

Police officials would also be assisted by traffic wardens, Muhafiz Force, Punjab Constabulary, Elite Force, Special Branch, ladies police and volunteers to ensure the security.

He said the participants of the main processions would be monitored through drone cameras while nobody would be allowed to establish 'Sabeels' without prior permission of the management.

Specific entry point would also be made for devotees where the personnel of law enforcement agencies would allow them to join the main procession after thorough body search with metal detectors. Walkthrough gates would also be installed at entry points, he added. No one would be allowed to stand on rooftops along the procession routes, he said.

