Rawalpindi Police Devise Special Security Plan For Eid Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 11:40 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) More than 5,000 police officers and personnel of the Rawalpindi Police have been deployed to perform duties under an effective security plan devised for the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Special security arrangements have been made for Eid prayer gatherings to be held at more than 700 mosques, Imambargahs and open places across the city, the police spokesman said.

Over 600 officers of City Traffic Police (CTP) will be in the field during Eid days to maintain traffic flow throughout the city.

The CTP have also set up special pickets to prevent one-wheeling, while more than 600 policemen will perform security duty for public places, parks and cemeteries.

About 30 special pickets manned by over 400 personnel have been established to keep a special vigil on miscreants and criminal elements during the Chand Rat (Eve before Eid day).

Elite Force, Ladies Police, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz Squad will also ill also perform security duties.

During the Eid days and Chand Rat, the mobile and motorcycle squads of police stations will perform special patrol duties in their respective areas.

“Foolproof security arrangements will be in place on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said in a statement.

All resources would be utilized as the safety of citizens' lives and property was their top priority, he added.

