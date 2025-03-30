Rawalpindi Police Devise Special Security Plan For Eid Days
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 11:40 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) More than 5,000 police officers and personnel of the Rawalpindi Police have been deployed to perform duties under an effective security plan devised for the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Special security arrangements have been made for Eid prayer gatherings to be held at more than 700 mosques, Imambargahs and open places across the city, the police spokesman said.
Over 600 officers of City Traffic Police (CTP) will be in the field during Eid days to maintain traffic flow throughout the city.
The CTP have also set up special pickets to prevent one-wheeling, while more than 600 policemen will perform security duty for public places, parks and cemeteries.
About 30 special pickets manned by over 400 personnel have been established to keep a special vigil on miscreants and criminal elements during the Chand Rat (Eve before Eid day).
Elite Force, Ladies Police, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz Squad will also ill also perform security duties.
During the Eid days and Chand Rat, the mobile and motorcycle squads of police stations will perform special patrol duties in their respective areas.
“Foolproof security arrangements will be in place on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said in a statement.
All resources would be utilized as the safety of citizens' lives and property was their top priority, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
More Stories From Pakistan
-
USC to introduce new utility ghee brand3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police devise special security plan for Eid days3 minutes ago
-
PM condoles death of Shahbaz Ahmad Khan Yousafzai3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on transporters for overcharging, overloading13 minutes ago
-
Security plan finalized for Eidul Fitr in Lodhran13 minutes ago
-
Indian forces continue raids at residences of JI, other Hurriyat activists in IIOJK42 minutes ago
-
Silence takes over Islamabad as most residents head to hometowns for Eid celebrations1 hour ago
-
About 122 mln faithful throng to Makkah, Madinah mosques during this Ramazan1 hour ago
-
IIOJK experiences significant drop in Eid shopping due to economic stress2 hours ago
-
Peace agreement finalized in Kurram11 hours ago
-
Hanif assures to provide modern facilities in railway sector12 hours ago
-
President Zardari lauds security forces for eliminating six terrorists in Kalat12 hours ago