Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police, District Administration Pay Tribute To Pakistan Army

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Rawalpindi Police, district administration pay tribute to Pakistan Army

Rawalpindi Police and district administration paid a heartfelt tribute to the Pakistan Army for its courage, sacrifices and defense of the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Rawalpindi Police and district administration paid a heartfelt tribute to the Pakistan Army for its courage, sacrifices and defense of the country.

A special ceremony was held at the Martyrs' Memorial where senior officers, including Regional Police Officers RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa, Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak, City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, laid floral wreaths on behalf of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Chief Secretary, IG Punjab and Rawalpindi Police.

A well-armed contingent of the Pakistan Army and police officers presented salute at the memorial to honor the martyrs. Police officers also garlanded the soldiers and offered sweets as a gesture of gratitude and respect for their bravery to defend the country.

The police band played national songs, creating an emotional atmosphere as both army and police personnel celebrated together.

Police officers also met with officers of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and paid tribute to the "Pakistani Falcons" for their outstanding performance.PAF officers were garlanded and given sweets in appreciation.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa said the Pakistan Army had proven that the country’s defense is in strong and capable hands. CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said that“ The brave sons of the nation have made it clear that no one can dare look at our homeland with evil intentions,”. CPO added “The entire nation, along with the police force, proudly stands with the Pakistan Army.”

He reaffirmed the Rawalpindi Police’s unwavering support for the Army, especially in this critical times.

Recent Stories

Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day

Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day

4 minutes ago
 Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in in ..

Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in interbank

5 minutes ago
 COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians w ..

COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians wounded during Operation Bunyan ..

32 minutes ago
 Delegation visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hos ..

Delegation visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital on PM’s directives

5 minutes ago
 All private, public sector educational institution ..

All private, public sector educational institutions in AJK to be opened May 13

5 minutes ago
 Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop ov ..

Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop over Rs10,000 per tola

46 minutes ago
Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her ..

Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child

51 minutes ago
 Govt plans fruit tree plantation initiative along ..

Govt plans fruit tree plantation initiative along highways to boost revenue, fig ..

2 minutes ago
 CCP approves majority acquisition of lotte Chemica ..

CCP approves majority acquisition of lotte Chemical by AsiaPak, Montage Oil

2 minutes ago
 Farmers urged to use quality paddy seeds

Farmers urged to use quality paddy seeds

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara chairs key meeting with NHA on ..

Commissioner Hazara chairs key meeting with NHA on installation of toll plazas i ..

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police, district administration pay tri ..

Rawalpindi Police, district administration pay tribute to Pakistan Army

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan