Rawalpindi Police, District Administration Pay Tribute To Pakistan Army
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM
Rawalpindi Police and district administration paid a heartfelt tribute to the Pakistan Army for its courage, sacrifices and defense of the country
A special ceremony was held at the Martyrs' Memorial where senior officers, including Regional Police Officers RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa, Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak, City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, laid floral wreaths on behalf of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Chief Secretary, IG Punjab and Rawalpindi Police.
A well-armed contingent of the Pakistan Army and police officers presented salute at the memorial to honor the martyrs. Police officers also garlanded the soldiers and offered sweets as a gesture of gratitude and respect for their bravery to defend the country.
The police band played national songs, creating an emotional atmosphere as both army and police personnel celebrated together.
Police officers also met with officers of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and paid tribute to the "Pakistani Falcons" for their outstanding performance.PAF officers were garlanded and given sweets in appreciation.
Speaking on the occasion, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa said the Pakistan Army had proven that the country’s defense is in strong and capable hands. CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said that“ The brave sons of the nation have made it clear that no one can dare look at our homeland with evil intentions,”. CPO added “The entire nation, along with the police force, proudly stands with the Pakistan Army.”
He reaffirmed the Rawalpindi Police’s unwavering support for the Army, especially in this critical times.
