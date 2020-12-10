Rawalpindi Police establishes special unit for women safety

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police has set up a special unit to ensure speedy justice and to protect women from harassment, domestic violence and sexual abuse.

A Police spokesman informed that complaints can be lodged at Rawalpindi Police's Universal Access No.

111-276-797 at any time that would work under a female officer, while the senior officers would monitor it directly.

The Harassment Reporting Unit will reach out to women at their doorsteps and would facilitate them.

Meanwhile, CPO, Muhammad Ahsan Younis said the establishment of Harassment Reporting Unit is a practical demonstration of his commitment to ensure the rights of women adding that this unit would help women to perform all their duties in the society.