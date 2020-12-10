UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Police Establishes Special Unit For Women Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Rawalpindi Police establishes special unit for women safety

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police has set up a special unit to ensure speedy justice and to protect women from harassment, domestic violence and sexual abuse.

A Police spokesman informed that complaints can be lodged at Rawalpindi Police's Universal Access No.

111-276-797 at any time that would work under a female officer, while the senior officers would monitor it directly.

The Harassment Reporting Unit will reach out to women at their doorsteps and would facilitate them.

Meanwhile, CPO, Muhammad Ahsan Younis said the establishment of Harassment Reporting Unit is a practical demonstration of his commitment to ensure the rights of women adding that this unit would help women to perform all their duties in the society.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Women All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

20 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

23 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

23 minutes ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

2 hours ago

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.