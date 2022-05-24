Rawalpindi Police finalised security plan to maintain law & order

The Rawalpindi Police have finalised a comprehensive plan to maintain law and order in the twin cities amid call of long march by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

In twin cities, the police, following the directions of district administrations, have sealed and blocked several roads and bridges by placing heavy containers and trollers in order to stop the participants of long march.

The Rawalpindi police also impounded scores of containers at night. The police also sealed GT Road at Taxila to stop marchers. The containers and trollers have also been placed at Jhelum Bridge, Sohawa, Gujar Khan and Soan Bridge.

Inside Rawalpindi City, the police brought containers at Saddar, Mareer Chowk, Murree Road and Commercial Market whereas Faizabad Interchange have also been blocked by placing containers.

Various sections of Motorway (M1 and M2) have also been blocked by the government from Attock, Burhan, Islamabad and Chakri by placing barricades and containers filled with sand.

Rawalpindi district administration announced closure of all the government and private schools in the district whereas board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi also cancelled examination scheduled to be held today (Wednesday).

Federal Government Educational Institutions under the Federal Government Educational Institutions (C/G) Directorate Rawalpindi will remain closed on May 25.

On the directives of FGEI Directorate, Federal Government Educational Institutions C/G Chaklala Region has issued a holiday declaration in the educational institutions of Rawalpindi today due to call of protest by the PTI.

Metro bus service between the twin cities have also been suspended by the district government for indefinite period.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has completed all the arrangements to maintain smooth flow of traffic amid long march call declared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to the police spokesman, during the long march, more than 462 personnel would be on duty for the convenience of the citizens.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad said additional personnel have been deployed on all major highways including Peshawar Road, Mall Road and Murree Road.

He informed that the traffic would be diverted from diversion points to alternate routes whereas additional duties have also been assigned on diversion points and alternate routes.

"There will be traffic police deployed at all points to maintain the flow of traffic," he added.

The citizens should travel 20 minutes prior to their schedule to avoid any inconvenience and also avoid unnecessary travelling, he maintained.