Rawalpindi Police finalize arrangements for Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi district police have chalked out a security plan, according to which 9,000 personnel will remain alert on Eid ul Azha.

Eid prayer congregations would be held at 655 mosques and Imambargahs, and 61 open places, which would be provided proper security cover, a police spokesman said in a statement.

He said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana had directed the police officers to make foolproof security arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha.

About 14 senior police officers, 29 inspectors, 109 sub-inspectors, 189 ASIs, 68 head constables and 1,845 constables would be deployed for security duties in the city, he added.

The spokesman said leaves of all police personnel had been cancelled.

The CPO, in his directive, said,"We have to sacrifice our happiness for the sake of providing a calm environment to th people. It is our responsibility that must be fulfilled." The CPO maintained that "we must also ensure that no minor or major law-breaking occurs." In that regard, no banned outfits would be allowed to involve in any activities on Eid, including the collection of animals hides, he added.

He said the police should make extraordinary security arrangements for tourists, who visited Murree in large number during Eid days.

Police in-charges of all circles would ensure proper security arrangements at the Eid congregations, he said, adding special directives had also been issued to all officers concerned for effective security measures. Volunteers would also be deployed on Eid congregations. Special pickets had been set up at all the entry and exit points of the city, he said.

Rawalpindi police as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab would make all out efforts to facilitate the tourists and provide and maintain safe and secure environment, he added.

The CPO directed the senior police officers to visit Murree and supervise security arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, he said, adding that the CTO and SP Saddar would set up camp offices in Murree to monitor all arrangements.