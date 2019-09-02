Rawalpindi Police finalize security arrangements for Muharram

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Foolproof security arrangements had been finalized for 1916 Majalis and 447 Muharram processions in Rawalpindi district which would be held under tight security arrangements from 1st to 30th of Muharram

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Faisal Rana has finalized all arrangements for the security of Majalis and processions. A total of 316 traditional and licensed Muharram processions and 1766 Majalis would be held till Ashura in the district.

He informed that maximum available resources would be utilized for the security of main Muharram processions of seventh and Ashura processions.

Strict monitoring of all processions would be carried out while Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras would be installed along the processions routes, he added.

Quick Response Force would also be deployed for the protection of Majalis and Muharram processions. Surety bonds were being obtained from the managements of mourning processions and Majalis that they would abide by the code of conduct issued by the Home Department Punjab.

The speakers and zakreens would be made bound not to deliver fiery and sect based speeches, he added.

Special contingents of commandos and police officials would be deployed at sensitive points. Walk through gates would be installed for main mourning processions and at sensitive Majalis places, he said adding, the police officials would use metal detectors along with the private guards of Imam Bargahs and mourning procession managements. Every participant would be checked properly for processions and Majalis.

He said, special meetings were held with all stakeholders including religious scholars and representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajran to make security arrangements foolproof.

He said the citizens' active role was necessary to maintain law and order in the city and assured that all out security would be provided to Majalis and processions as a comprehensive plan would be implemented with the coordination of all concerned, religious scholars and local leaders.

Ulema from all schools of thought and media should help the administration to identify elements promoting religious hatred by provocative speeches so that peace and religious harmony could be maintained during Muharram, he added.

He informed that special search and information based operations were being conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders.

According to the security plan formulated in this regard, aerial surveillance of 7th and Ashura processions would be carried out.

To a question he said, police and private volunteers who would perform duties during Muharram had been imparted special training and briefed about security arrangements.

Strict checking of vehicles had been started at the city's entry and exit points. Parking of vehicles would not be allowed 150 yards from Imambarghs. No one would be allowed to stand on roof tops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the routes of main mourning procession while armed police personnel would be deployed on rooftops of buildings.

Special checking of the route of Ashura processions would be completed before start of the processions and bomb disposal squad would clear the routes. The route would be sealed completely and streets would also be barricaded. Vehicles and motorcycles would not be allowed to move with the mourning processions, he added.