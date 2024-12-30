Rawalpindi Police Finalize Security Plan For New Year Night; Deploy 6600 Cops
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have finalized foolproof security arrangements to ensure law and order during New Year’s Eve celebrations.
All available resources will be utilized under an effective security plan to protect the citizens, and prevent aerial firing, fireworks and one-wheeling on the New Year night.
More than 6600 officers of Rawalpindi Police would be deployed with all activities monitored via CCTV cameras, said City Police Officer, (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He said that more than 800 traffic wardens would also be on duty to regulate traffic on city roads.
32 special pickets have been set up across the city to prevent one-wheeling, the CPO informed.
Additional pickets have also been set up in the jurisdiction of all the police stations to prevent aerial firing and fireworks, Khalid Hamdani said adding that a ban on aerial firing, fireworks and one-wheeling has been imposed and strict action would be taken against the violators.
FIRs would be registered against those involved in aerial firing, he said and informed that Dolphin Force, Mohafaz Squad, and police station mobiles would be on patrolling duty in different city areas to ensure security.
On New Year's night, effective arrangements have also been made for the security of the churches and worship of the Christian community, he added.
He informed that the police officers have been directed to remain on high alert and monitor anti-state elements closely.
He said that activities such as one-wheeling, aerial firing, and unruly behaviour would not be tolerated, warning that troublemakers harassing women or citizens would face immediate detention.
Protection of lives and property of the citizens and enforcement of the law would be ensured at all costs, the police spokesman said.
The citizens are encouraged to report violations such as one-wheeling, arms display or aerial firing by calling the police helpline at 15, he added.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)
Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..
At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang
Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100
EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration
Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested
PSX starts first business day with strong upward trend
Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA International Show Jumping Cup
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar applauds newly elected Lahore Press Club office bearers2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police finalize security plan for New Year night; deploy 6600 cops2 minutes ago
-
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust34 minutes ago
-
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)37 minutes ago
-
Hamza Bhatti: A Force for Good in the Digital Content Creation44 minutes ago
-
At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang44 minutes ago
-
Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested1 hour ago
-
APHC expresses concern over political detainees’ plight in jails1 hour ago
-
PM condoles death of former US President Jimmy Carter2 hours ago
-
President condoles death of former US President Jimmy Carter2 hours ago
-
Man kills daughter-in-law over minor dispute2 hours ago
-
Senator Irfan Siddiqui hails govt-PTI talks as crucial for political stability2 hours ago