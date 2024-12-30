Rawalpindi police finalize security plan for New Year night; deploy 6600 cops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have finalized foolproof security arrangements to ensure law and order during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

All available resources will be utilized under an effective security plan to protect the citizens, and prevent aerial firing, fireworks and one-wheeling on the New Year night.

More than 6600 officers of Rawalpindi Police would be deployed with all activities monitored via CCTV cameras, said City Police Officer, (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He said that more than 800 traffic wardens would also be on duty to regulate traffic on city roads.

32 special pickets have been set up across the city to prevent one-wheeling, the CPO informed.

Additional pickets have also been set up in the jurisdiction of all the police stations to prevent aerial firing and fireworks, Khalid Hamdani said adding that a ban on aerial firing, fireworks and one-wheeling has been imposed and strict action would be taken against the violators.

FIRs would be registered against those involved in aerial firing, he said and informed that Dolphin Force, Mohafaz Squad, and police station mobiles would be on patrolling duty in different city areas to ensure security.

On New Year's night, effective arrangements have also been made for the security of the churches and worship of the Christian community, he added.

He informed that the police officers have been directed to remain on high alert and monitor anti-state elements closely.

He said that activities such as one-wheeling, aerial firing, and unruly behaviour would not be tolerated, warning that troublemakers harassing women or citizens would face immediate detention.

Protection of lives and property of the citizens and enforcement of the law would be ensured at all costs, the police spokesman said.

The citizens are encouraged to report violations such as one-wheeling, arms display or aerial firing by calling the police helpline at 15, he added.