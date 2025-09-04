Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Finalize Security Plan For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police have finalized comprehensive security arrangements for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) on Rabi-ul-Awwal 12 (Saturday), with more than 6,000 police officers and personnel set to be deployed to ensure the safety of processions.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, all resources are being utilized to ensure foolproof security for the occasion.

“The police force is working to create a safe environment for all participants and has made arrangements for the security of 105 processions, including the main procession,” the spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani stated that a significant number of officers would be dedicated to specific duties. Over 2,400 officers and personnel would be assigned to the main procession alone, while more than 530 traffic police officers would perform duties to ensure effective traffic arrangements throughout the city.

The security plan included several stringent measures:

i)Controlled Entry: Participants will only be able to enter the processions from designated entry points.

ii)Security Screening: Walk-through gates will be installed at entry points, and participants will undergo a full body search before being allowed to enter.

iii)Monitoring and Surveillance: Safe City cameras will be used to monitor the processions, and snipers will be deployed on rooftops along the routes to provide security.

iv)Route Sealing: Streets, roads, and other routes on the procession paths will be sealed off to prevent unauthorized access.

v)Patrolling: Police mobiles, special teams from the Elite Force, Dolphins, and guards will perform security and patrol duties in their respective areas.

CPO Hamdani emphasized that the top priority was to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for the Muslims to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

“The police department is fully committed to maintaining law and order and is taking every necessary step to prevent any untoward incidents,” he added.

