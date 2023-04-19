Rawalpindi Police finalizes security arrangements for Pak-New Zealand matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi District Police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, have finalized foolproof security arrangements for Pakistan-New Zealand cricket series.

According to a police spokesman, over 5,500 police personnel would be deployed for the security of upcoming cricket matches to be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Double Road in Shamsabad area.

The matches would be monitored from a special command post to ensure security arrangements, while all the places adjacent to the stadium, including Double Road, Allama Iqbal Park, food Street and Shehbaz Sharif sports Complex, would be closed for normal traffic, he added.

The spokesman said special sniper commandos would be deployed on the rooftops around the route and the stadium while the movement of the teams from the hotel to the stadium would be monitored with the help of CCTV cameras.

He said for the convenience of citizens, more than 370 traffic officers would be on duty for effective traffic arrangements.

Alternative routes would be provided to the Double Road traffic, he added.

Special teams of Elite commandos, Dolphins and district police would patrol in the surrounding areas of the cricket stadium, he said.

The spokesman said cricket fans would be able to enter the stadium after thorough checking through the designated route. The senior officers would ensure point duties and brief the officers and jawans posted on duty, he added.

All-available resources would be utilized to ensure foolproof security arrangements, he said adding coordinated efforts would be made by all the departments concerned for the purpose.

The spokesperson said separate parking areas would be arranged for the cricket fans, and a shuttle service would also be provided to them from the parking lots to reach the stadium.

Rescue 1122 would also be on high alert to deal with any emergency, he added.