Rawalpindi Police Foil Bid To Smuggle Drugs
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:19 PM
Naseerabad Police foiled an attempt of smuggling and recovered the drug worth million of rupees
According to a police spokesman, the police while acting on a tip off intercepted a van on Kohat road and recovered 8 kg hashish and 2 kg kilogram opium from a van that was confiscated tactfully and arrested two accused identified as Asif and Nadeem.
Case has been registered under relevant act while further investigations are underway.