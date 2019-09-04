Rawalpindi Police foil bid to smuggle drugs

Naseerabad Police foiled an attempt of smuggling and recovered the drug worth million of rupees

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Naseerabad Police foiled an attempt of smuggling and recovered the drug worth million of rupees.

According to a police spokesman, the police while acting on a tip off intercepted a van on Kohat road and recovered 8 kg hashish and 2 kg kilogram opium from a van that was confiscated tactfully and arrested two accused identified as Asif and Nadeem.

Case has been registered under relevant act while further investigations are underway.