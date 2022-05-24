Rawalpindi police get new CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday took charge as City Police Officer Rawalpindi, according to police spokesman.

The SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah and SSP Operations Wasim Riaz welcomed the CPO.

The CPO also visited the Command and Control Room and gave necessary instructions to the officers and personnel.

Addressing on the occasion, City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

He said that all available resources will be utilized to eliminate the crime.