UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Police Get New CPO

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Rawalpindi police get new CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday took charge as City Police Officer Rawalpindi, according to police spokesman.

The SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah and SSP Operations Wasim Riaz welcomed the CPO.

The CPO also visited the Command and Control Room and gave necessary instructions to the officers and personnel.

Addressing on the occasion, City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

He said that all available resources will be utilized to eliminate the crime.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

NFTP Opens Admissions for Freelancers Nationwide

NFTP Opens Admissions for Freelancers Nationwide

42 minutes ago
 Sherani forest inferno controlled: Balochistan gov ..

Sherani forest inferno controlled: Balochistan govt

9 minutes ago
 Baghdad Int'l Book Fair suspended due to sandstorm ..

Baghdad Int'l Book Fair suspended due to sandstorm

9 minutes ago
 Morocco reports 3 suspected cases of monkeypox

Morocco reports 3 suspected cases of monkeypox

9 minutes ago
 Monkeypox cases rise to 6 in Netherlands

Monkeypox cases rise to 6 in Netherlands

9 minutes ago
 DC chairs introductory meeting

DC chairs introductory meeting

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.