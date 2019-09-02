Rawalpindi Police have arrested fake peer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested fake peer for allegedly abusing women and then blackmailing them

Police have arrested fake peer for allegedly abusing women and then blackmailing them.

According to police, the accused namely Yonas alias Daba Peer was involved in harassing women who approached him for solutions to their problems.

He would then use the videos and pictures of the women to blackmail them while police was conducting raids to arrest all the culprits behind the heinous crime.

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (Retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana has appreciated Kahuta police adding that such bad character would not be spared.