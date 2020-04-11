UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Police Held 10 Gamblers

Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:12 PM

In a crackdown against anti social elements, police have rounded up 10 alleged gamblers and recovered betting money Rs 60,650,besides 13 mobile phones and other valuable items from their possession here on Saturday

Police Spokesman informed that R A bazaar Police while acting on a tip off conducted a raid and apprehended 10 alleged gamblers identified as Riaz, Abdul Qadeer, Hassan, Saqib, Kashif, Arshad, Qasim, Zakir, Akram and Waheed when they were busy in gambling activities.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the police performance and said that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements who were violating rule of law.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

