Rawalpindi Police held 11 kite sellers, kite flyers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi police arrested 11 kite sellers and kite flying ban violators besides, recovering 577 kites and four string rolls from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police arrested 11 kite sellers and kite flying ban violators besides, recovering 577 kites and four string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, district police on the directive of City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids and netted the lawbreakers.

He said, Pirwadhai, Rattaamral, Waris Khan, New Town and Sadiqabad police arrested 11 violators namely Abdul Rehman, Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Hadi, Suleman Khan, Yasir, Khursheed, Abdullah, Akram Khan, Shafqat Abbas, Muhammad Farooq and Bilal Tariq and recovered 577 kites and four string rolls from their possession.

He said, the raids would continue to ensure implementation on the ban on kite flying. Strict action in accordance with the law is being taken against rules violators, he added.