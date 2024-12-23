Rawalpindi Police Held 13 Law Breakers
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 06:59 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested some 13 law breakers, including drug dealers, liquor suppliers, illegal arm owners and others from across the district.
According to a police spokesman, the New Town Police held two accused Gul Rehman and Muhammad Ahmed with 550 grams and 560 grams of hashish respectively.
Similarly, the Bani and Dhamial Police recovered five liters of liquor each from accused Ikram and Noor Ali respectively.
Likewise, three accused were arrested for having illegal arms. The Morgah, Gujar Khan and Dhamial Police recovered a 30-bore pistol each with ammunition from accused Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Ahmed Akhlaq and Abdullah respectively.
Meanwhile, the Pirwadhai Police held accused Ahsan who was wanted in a robbery case, and the Wah Saddar Police nabbed Inamullah in a cheque dishonor case, while the Wah Cantt Police took Shahzad into custody for his involvement in a trespassing case.
A City Police team during routine patrol arrested two accused Janas Khan and Nek Muhammad on the recovery fireworks from their vehicle.
The Taxila Police held accused Owais with 150 kites and six strings.
