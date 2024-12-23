Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Held 13 Law Breakers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers

The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested some 13 law breakers, including drug dealers, liquor suppliers, illegal arm owners and others from across the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested some 13 law breakers, including drug dealers, liquor suppliers, illegal arm owners and others from across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the New Town Police held two accused Gul Rehman and Muhammad Ahmed with 550 grams and 560 grams of hashish respectively.

Similarly, the Bani and Dhamial Police recovered five liters of liquor each from accused Ikram and Noor Ali respectively.

Likewise, three accused were arrested for having illegal arms. The Morgah, Gujar Khan and Dhamial Police recovered a 30-bore pistol each with ammunition from accused Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Ahmed Akhlaq and Abdullah respectively.

`

Meanwhile, the Pirwadhai Police held accused Ahsan who was wanted in a robbery case, and the Wah Saddar Police nabbed Inamullah in a cheque dishonor case, while the Wah Cantt Police took Shahzad into custody for his involvement in a trespassing case.

A City Police team during routine patrol arrested two accused Janas Khan and Nek Muhammad on the recovery fireworks from their vehicle.

The Taxila Police held accused Owais with 150 kites and six strings.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Robbery Bani Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Taxila Saddar From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Gold price remains unchanged in local markets

Gold price remains unchanged in local markets

7 minutes ago
 'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC

'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC

46 seconds ago
 First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and ..

First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

48 seconds ago
 AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check ..

AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check post in South Waziristan

49 seconds ago
 People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azm ..

People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azma

51 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers

Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers

52 seconds ago
Banks to remain closed on 25th

Banks to remain closed on 25th

5 minutes ago
 SCCI President highlights CPEC as a Game-Changer f ..

SCCI President highlights CPEC as a Game-Changer for Pakistan's Development

5 minutes ago
 Eco-friendly packaging factory, Al-Khair Corrugate ..

Eco-friendly packaging factory, Al-Khair Corrugated Carton Factory inaugurated

5 minutes ago
 PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP

PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP

35 minutes ago
 Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, R ..

Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, Roma hit five

34 minutes ago
 IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since Septembe ..

IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since September 2023: Muhammad Naeem Jan

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan